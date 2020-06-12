Kenneth Branagh: Watching Christopher Nolan make movies is like seeing a painter at work

Kenneth Branagh says Nolan seems to be able to manipulate time. And not just in his movies. (Photo: Warner Bros and Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia) Kenneth Branagh says Nolan seems to be able to manipulate time. And not just in his movies. (Photo: Warner Bros and Express photo by Karma Sonam Bhutia)

British filmmaker and actor Kenneth Branagh is, reportedly, playing the role of the primary antagonist in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming espionage thriller Tenet, which will start the summer movie season if its release date isn’t pushed. Theaters around the world are closed right now due to the coronavirus pandemic, but analysts have said they will open just in time for Tenet.

Branagh, who previously worked with Nolan in war epic Dunkirk (2017), says Nolan seems to be able to manipulate time. And not just in his movies.

In an interview with Collider, Kenneth Branagh said, “Nolan seems to be able to manipulate time. Not only does he obsess about doing it in the stories of his movies, in the making of them he seems to stop time to address difficult things. I never felt, as I sometimes do in lesser hands, you get rushed when big effects moments in movies overpower, and the crane, and the action, and the equipment, and the vehicles are all happening and suddenly the actors are panicked. Because it needs to happen now.”

Christopher Nolan has played with time in one way or another in many of his movies, whether it be through time travel, dream-sharing, flashbacks and flashforwards.

Branagh continued, “Chris Nolan seems to be able to stop that, sort of Matrix pause, come and direct you as if there isn’t a care in the world. You could take all day to rehearse the scene if you want. And then he goes back to unleashing the monster of chaos that will surround you. [He makes] the two things marry up. It’s like seeing a painter at work. It’s fascinating to watch.”

Besides Kenneth Branagh, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine, Kenneth Branagh and Dimple Kapadia.

Tenet is scheduled to hit screens on July 17, 2020.

