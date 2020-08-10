Kenneth Branagh: Tenet is a massive, action-packed blockbuster

Kenneth Branagh plays the bad guy in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. (Photo: Warner Bros) Kenneth Branagh plays the bad guy in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. (Photo: Warner Bros)

Kenneth Branagh plays the Big Bad in Christopher Nolan’s event film Tenet. The espionage thriller has been delayed multiple times due to the coronavirus pandemic. It will be Nolan’s first after 2017’s war epic Dunkirk.

While speaking with Irish Times, Branagh said, “The sense of scale here, even on the page, is something else. It plays as a bang-up entertainment but there’s a tonne more to it. Even with Dunkirk, and the scale of that, I was aware of my character’s relatively contained storyline.”

He added, “This the fabric of the script weaves in so many characters across so many countries and layers of plot and meaning. The conceit is really bold. It’s one of those things that’s almost unique to Chris Nolan. It’s a massive, action-packed blockbuster that reads as a really personal movie with intellectual dazzle.”

Besides Kenneth Branagh, Tenet stars John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, Michael Caine and Dimple Kapadia.

Christopher Nolan has also penned Tenet’s screenplay. Ludwig Göransson is composing the music. Hoyte van Hoytema, who has worked with Nolan on Interstellar and Dunkirk before, has handled the camera. Jennifer Lame, whose recent credits include Marriage Story and Midsommar, is editing Tenet.

Tenet is scheduled to be released on September 3, 2020. In the UK, it will hit theaters on August 26, 2020.

