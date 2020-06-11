Kenneth Branagh: Christopher Nolan was thrilled while working with Dimple Kapadia in Tenet

Kenneth Branagh says Dimple Kapadia has a “really smashing part” in Tenet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Kenneth Branagh says Dimple Kapadia has a “really smashing part” in Tenet. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

“Fantastic” is how actor-director Kenneth Branagh describes his experiences of working with Dimple Kapadia in Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited Tenet and Ali Fazal in his directorial Death on the Nile.

Branagh, who is awaiting the release of his movie Artemis Fowl on Disney+ Plus this Friday, teased that Kapadia has a pivotal role in Tenet.

“She’s got a really smashing part in Tenet. I know that our master director, Mr Nolan, was thrilled with her and our leading man, John David Washington was completely in love with her by the time they finished working together,” Branagh told PTI during a virtual interview.

Nolan, best known for films such as The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk, has amassed a star-studded cast for the film.

Kapadia features in it along with actors like John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, and Himesh Patel.

Branagh said though he didn’t get to share the screen space with Kapadia, he was very much aware of her presence on the film. “There was a huge amount of excitement when we knew she was flying in and she pronounced hers

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.