Kendall Jenner uses the ‘Kardashian Curse’ to make an ad film; says athletes who date her hit a rough patch: ‘I bet on it’

For long the Kardashian and Jenner sisters have been associated with the Kardashian Curse and Kendall Jenner has decided to make some money off it.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readNew DelhiJan 29, 2026 05:14 PM IST
Kendall JennerKendall Jenner uses the 'Kardashian Curse' to her advantage. (Photo: Instagram/Kendall Jenner)
The Kardashian and Jenner family never fails to leave the spotlight due to their individual careers and their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The women of the family have long been associated with the ‘Kardashian Curse’, which basically means that any athlete who dates them will then go through a rough patch in their career. Kendall Jenner has also been a part of this curse, but now she has decided to flip the script and use this narrative to her advantage.

The supermodel paired up with Fanatics Sportsbook for their Super Bowl 60 campaign and released an ad film. The ad film opens with Kendall saying, “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I have been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this? Modelling?”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)

In the ad, the whole house is filled with pictures of Kendall with her former partners, and their faces have been scratched off. She goes on to say that she got her pool, expensive car, and her private jet because of “boyfriend 1, 2, and 3,” respectively. She even joked about her first boyfriend missing the NBA playoffs and said, “I guess no one was getting a ring in this house,” making a play on the championship ring and an engagement ring. She ended the ad film by saying, “Kardashian curse? That’s not even my last name.”

Kendall Jenner talked about her ad campaign on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where she revealed that she will be placing a bet on the Super Bowl. She said, “Essentially the internet has created this narrative, which is the idea that if an athlete dates me or one of my sisters, they are then cursed. Which is… please. But I got a commercial out of it. If I win, the winnings go to a charity of my choice, and if Fanatics win, the money goes to a charity of their choice.”

While no one has been named in the ad-film, Kendall has dated 4 basketball players in the past including Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin, Ben Simmons, and Devin Booker.

Jan 29: Latest News
Advertisement