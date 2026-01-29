Kendall Jenner uses the ‘Kardashian Curse’ to make an ad film; says athletes who date her hit a rough patch: ‘I bet on it’

The Kardashian and Jenner family never fails to leave the spotlight due to their individual careers and their show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. The women of the family have long been associated with the ‘Kardashian Curse’, which basically means that any athlete who dates them will then go through a rough patch in their career. Kendall Jenner has also been a part of this curse, but now she has decided to flip the script and use this narrative to her advantage.

The supermodel paired up with Fanatics Sportsbook for their Super Bowl 60 campaign and released an ad film. The ad film opens with Kendall saying, “Haven’t you heard? The internet says I’m cursed. Any basketball player who dates me kind of hits a rough patch. While the world’s been talking about it, I have been betting on it. How else do you think I can afford all this? Modelling?”