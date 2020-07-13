scorecardresearch
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

Actor Kelly Preston passes away

John Travolta's wife Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with cancer. She was 57.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2020 11:19:57 am
Kelly Preston dead Kelly Preston was 57.

Hollywood actor and John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly's love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don't hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT

A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) on Jul 12, 2020 at 10:20pm PDT

Kelly Preston is survived by husband John Travolta, daughter Ella and son Benjamin. Her son Jett died in January 2009.

More details awaited.

