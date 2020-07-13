Actor Kelly Preston passes away

Kelly Preston was 57. Kelly Preston was 57.

Hollywood actor and John Travolta’s wife Kelly Preston has passed away after a two-year battle with breast cancer. She was 57.

Travolta took to Instagram to share the news. He wrote, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many. My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while. But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal. All my love, JT”

Kelly Preston is survived by husband John Travolta, daughter Ella and son Benjamin. Her son Jett died in January 2009.

More details awaited.

