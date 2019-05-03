Keira Knightley, James Righton expecting second child

English actor Keira Knightley and her musician husband James Righton are set to welcome their second child together.

The 34-year-old actor revealed her pregnancy at a cocktail party hosted by Chanel.

Keira Knightley and James Righton tied the knot on May 4, 2013 and welcomed their first child, daughter Edie, in 2015. Righton is a member of the English band Klaxons. The band has been on a hiatus since 2015.

Knightley is known for movies like The Duchess, Never Let Me Go, Pride & Prejudice, Atonement, A Dangerous Method, and Anna Karenina.

She has twice been nominated for Academy Awards — in 2005 for Best Actress for Pride & Prejudice and in 2015 for Best Supporting Actress for The Imitation Game. She also received acclaim for her performance in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

She was last seen in the movie The Aftermath which released in March.

Her upcoming film is Misbehaviour, a Philippa Lowthorpe directorial. The movie follows the events of the 1970 Miss World competition, which saw the crowning of the first black competitor.

Misbehaviour also stars Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jessie Buckley, Lesley Manville, Greg Kinnear, Keeley Hawes, Rhys Ifans and Phyllis Logan..