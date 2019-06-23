Michael Keaton was firmly against Michelle Pfeiffer’s casting in Batman: Robert Wuhl

Actor Robert Wuhl has revealed that Michael Keaton was “firmly against” the casting of Michelle Pfeiffer as Vick Vale in 1989’s Batman.

Wuhl, who essayed the role Alexander Knox in the film, said the reason behind Keaton’s decision was his past relationship with Pfeiffer.

“To put a little fly in the ointment, Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up. At the time, Michael told me he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was firmly, and underline firmly, against that casting of Pfeiffer and he and Peters got into it,” Wuhl told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

Kim Basinger was unanimously approved by the creative team as Pfeiffer’s replacement and was immediately asked to fly to the set.

“I remember just getting a call saying, ‘How quickly can you get over here?’ I think I was in a parking garage or something and I remember thinking, ‘Wow London Batman.’ I didn’t really know what I was getting into; I certainly couldn’t comprehend the scope of it,” Basinger said.

Later, Pfeiffer went on to replace a pregnant Annette Bening in the Batman sequel, 1992’s Batman Returns, portraying Selina Kyle/Catwoman.