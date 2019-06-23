Toggle Menu
Michael Keaton was firmly against Michelle Pfeiffer’s casting in Batman: Robert Wuhlhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/keaton-was-firmly-against-pfeiffers-casting-in-batman-robert-wuhl-5795598/

Michael Keaton was firmly against Michelle Pfeiffer’s casting in Batman: Robert Wuhl

Robert Wuhl, who essayed the role Alexander Knox in the film, said the reason behind Michael Keaton's decision was his past relationship with Michelle Pfeiffer.

Michael Keaton Batman
Michael Keaton was “firmly against” the casting of Michelle Pfeiffer as Vick Vale in 1989’s Batman.

Actor Robert Wuhl has revealed that Michael Keaton was “firmly against” the casting of Michelle Pfeiffer as Vick Vale in 1989’s Batman.

Wuhl, who essayed the role Alexander Knox in the film, said the reason behind Keaton’s decision was his past relationship with Pfeiffer.

“To put a little fly in the ointment, Michael Keaton and Michelle Pfeiffer had previously dated and broken up. At the time, Michael told me he was trying to get back with his ex-wife. Keaton was firmly, and underline firmly, against that casting of Pfeiffer and he and Peters got into it,” Wuhl told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview to mark the film’s 30th anniversary.

Kim Basinger was unanimously approved by the creative team as Pfeiffer’s replacement and was immediately asked to fly to the set.

Advertising

“I remember just getting a call saying, ‘How quickly can you get over here?’ I think I was in a parking garage or something and I remember thinking, ‘Wow London Batman.’ I didn’t really know what I was getting into; I certainly couldn’t comprehend the scope of it,” Basinger said.

Later, Pfeiffer went on to replace a pregnant Annette Bening in the Batman sequel, 1992’s Batman Returns, portraying Selina Kyle/Catwoman.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Siddhant Chaturvedi’s next is an action film
2 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3 launch: When and where to watch
3 Roadies Real Heroes preview: Wild card contestants to join the show