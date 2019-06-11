Keanu Reeves wows audience in a surprise E3 appearance to promote Cyberpunk 2077

Keanu Reeves is turning up everywhere these days. Apart from his lead role in the third John Wick film, he made a winning cameo in Netflix’s romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe as a fictionalised version of himself.

Advertising

Recently, at the ongoing Electronic Entertainment Expo 2019, better known as E3, the actor made an appearance on the stage and disclosed his motion-capture and voice role in Polish video game developer CD Projekt’s upcoming project, Cyberpunk 2077. The appearance has since then brought about a storm on the social media.

A character with his uncanny likeness appears at the end of the trailer. The developer is best known for popular The Witcher series of fantasy RPGs.

Reeves also interacted with the audience at the event and talked about the game. He made a flamboyant entry on the stage, a little like the entrances of the wrestlers on WWE. He appeared first as a silhouette amid a cloud of smoke as the crowd erupted.

Advertising

He said upon arrival, “How’s it going? Hello, Los Angeles. E3!”

“All right. I gotta talk to ya about something,” he went on to say. “CD Projekt Red! Cyberpunk 2077. All right, a while back the guys from CD Projekt Red approached me and asked me to be a part of their new project — Cyberpunk 2077.”

He added, “They were going on and on about how they’d create this vast, open world with a branching storyline. How you’d be able to customise your character by in-game choices. And it’s not something I knew before, but I was excited by. And I’m always drawn to fascinating stories.”

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020.