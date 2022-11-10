scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

Keanu Reeves to return as John Wick in Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina spinoff: Report

If Keanu Reeves' deal goes through, it's unclear how he'll fit into the narrative of Ballerina.

Keanu ReevesFirst look of Keanu Reeves from John Wick 4. (Photo: JohnWickMovie/Twitter)

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves is expected to appear as John Wick in Ana de Armas starrer Ballerina, a female-centric spinoff in the popular action franchise.

According to Variety, Ana de Armas plays a teenage female assassin in Ballerina who wants vengeance on those who murdered her family. Producer Basil Iwanyk called McShane’s role “pivotal,” although he did not reveal any other story information. If Reeves’ deal goes through, it’s unclear how he’ll fit into the narrative. “We’re thrilled to have Ian McShane joining us for a pivotal role in Ballerina,” Iwanyk said as quoted by Variety. “He’s been an integral part of the franchise since the original John Wick. It’s been fun to have him on this journey as the Wick universe expands.”

Len Wiseman is helming Ballerina, which was written by Shay Hatten. Producers include Erica Lee and Chad Stahelski in addition to Iwanyk. For Lionsgate, the project is being managed by Brady Fujikawa and Chelsea Kujawa.

Reeves and McShane will make a comeback in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is scheduled to hit theatres on March 24, 2023, to kick ass and call names before Ballerina twirls on the big screen. Commercial success can be attributed to the action-packed vengeance franchise’s first three films, which have amassed $587 million in worldwide sales.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 11:44:47 am
