Keanu Reeves says he had crush on Sandra Bullock during Speed

Last year Sandra Bullock had said that she had a crush on Keanu Reeves during the making of Speed and now the action star has revealed that the feelings were mutual.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the John Wick star was treated with a clip of Bullock’s 2018 interview in which she had opened up about developing a liking for him.

In his response to the video, Reeves said, “She obviously didn’t know that I had a crush on her, either.”

The actor said he did not share his feelings with his co-star to maintain a professional environment on the sets.

“We were working. It was nice to go to work. She’s such a wonderful person.”

After his reply, DeGeneres shouted, “Sandy, come on out”, making both the audience and the actor believe that Bullock was at the studio.

Reeves said he was nervous to turn around, but DeGeneres informed him that she was just joking with him.

“It would have been really nice,” he said about the possibility of reuniting with Bullock on the show.