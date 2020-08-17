Keanu Reeves reveals The Matrix 4’s filming has resumed

Keanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Keanu Reeves has given an update regarding the filming of the fourth Matrix movie. He said that The Matrix 4, whose production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has resumed filming in Berlin.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Reeves said, “It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”

Apart from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will also make a comeback in the fourth Matrix movie. Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new cast members.

“We’re scrappy!” Keanu Reeves returned to playing Neo this summer on the Berlin set of “The Matrix 4.” He says producers have “thoughtful, effective protocols in place” to keep cast and crew safe. Reeves spoke while promoting @BillandTed3. pic.twitter.com/RtTsLOsyGP — AP Entertainment (@APEntertainment) August 16, 2020

The Matrix 4 was confirmed by Chad Stahelski, who directed Reeves in the John Wick films and who also served as a stuntman in the original trilogy, in May 2019.

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski helmed all the three original Matrix films, but Lilly will not be involved with the fourth film. This will be Lana’s solo project.

The first Matrix film is said to be one of the best science-fiction films ever made and was lauded for its action scenes, visual effects, story and performances. The sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, was also received well, but the conclusion did not please critics. However, all of them were commercially successful.

