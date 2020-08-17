scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 17, 2020
Top news

Keanu Reeves reveals The Matrix 4’s filming has resumed

While speaking to the Associated Press, Keanu Reeves revealed that he has restarted filming the fourth iteration in the Matrix movie series in Berlin.

Written by Kshitij Rawat | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 11:23:28 am
keanu reeves on matrix, matrix 4, matrix 4 movieKeanu Reeves and Lana Wachowski are returning to the world of The Matrix. (Photo: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Keanu Reeves has given an update regarding the filming of the fourth Matrix movie. He said that The Matrix 4, whose production was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has resumed filming in Berlin.

While speaking to the Associated Press, Reeves said, “It’s great. It’s an honor to be working. I’m in Berlin, you can hear the sirens. You know, there’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place. The rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted.”

Apart from Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith will also make a comeback in the fourth Matrix movie. Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris and Jonathan Groff are the new cast members.

The Matrix 4 was confirmed by Chad Stahelski, who directed Reeves in the John Wick films and who also served as a stuntman in the original trilogy, in May 2019.

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski helmed all the three original Matrix films, but Lilly will not be involved with the fourth film. This will be Lana’s solo project.

Also Read | The Matrix 4: Everything we know so far 

The first Matrix film is said to be one of the best science-fiction films ever made and was lauded for its action scenes, visual effects, story and performances. The sequel, The Matrix Reloaded, was also received well, but the conclusion did not please critics. However, all of them were commercially successful.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The quarantine life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement