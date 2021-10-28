Keanu Reeves gifts Rolex Submariner watches worth Rs 7.5 lakh each to John Wick 4 stunt team

Keanu Reeves is well-known for his random acts of kindness. He keeps helping people, performs good deeds, and is an all-around nice human being who is not showy about it.

In his latest heartwarming gesture, as per news reports and social media posts, he gifted the stunt team working with him on John Wick 4 a brand new Rolex Submariner watch.

As per Robb Report, Bruce Lee Concepcion, Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo and Li Qiang were presented with the watches that were engraved with personalised messages dedicated to each of them.

The publication says the watch costs around $10,000 (Rs 7,48,390).

The gesture is a natural one, not just because it is coming from somebody like Keanu Reeves, but also because it is the superlative stunt work in the John Wick franchise that makes it so amazingly unique. While most action movie franchises rely on visual effects and CGI, most of what you see in John Wick is actual, honest-to-god stunt work.

It is no wonder then that the franchise is consistently praised for its impeccably choreographed action scenes.

Meanwhile, Keanu Revees is all set to reprise the role of Neo in the fourth movie in the sci-fi franchise Matrix. Titled The Matrix Resurrections, the Lana Wachowski directorial also brings back his co-star Carrie-Anne Moss as Trinity. Jada Pinkett Smith is back as Niobe as well. Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Jonathan Groff are also part of the film’s cast.

The Matrix Resurrections will release on December 22.