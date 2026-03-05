Keanu Reeves came to India to perform, a fan stole the bottle he had peed in: ‘There was no bathroom, so he used a bottle’

Keanu Reeves is one of the most popular Hollywood stars in the world but apart from his stardom, the star is known to lead a humble life that isn’t often associated with movie stars. The Matrix launched Keanu into global stardom but before that, the actor was a bassist in a band called Dogstar and at one point, the band even played in India. This happened after Keanu had become a global star and he actually had a weird experience while he was here. His bandmate Rob Mailhouse once recalled an incident from their time in India when Keanu had to pee in a bottle because he couldn’t find a bathroom, and the bottle was later stolen by one of his fans.

In a 2015 chat with VICE, Rob shared that they were once asked to perform at a Bollywood award show. He described the experience as “magical” as they had “to play for a television audience of millions of people.” As they were about to go on stage, Keanu needed to use the bathroom, but there were none around him, so he did the next best thing he could think of.

“I remember before the gig, we were going to go on, and Keanu needed the bathroom really bad and he was saying ‘There’s no bathroom anywhere around here’ so he pissed in a water bottle and hid it behind a chair. Then we went on and we played,” Rob recalled. After the performance, Keanu was very aware of what he had done and wanted to go and collect that bottle, but he was told that someone had stolen it. “After the gig, Keanu was like ‘I’ve got to go and get the water bottle and throw it out’, but some guy told him that some girl had run in and stole his pee,” Rob recalled. Rob shared that while this experience was weird, their overall time in India was “really spiritual and mystical.”

In 1999, Keanu was present at the Zee Cine Awards where he came dressed in a kurta-pyjama. Here, he presented the award for Best Debut Female to Preity Zinta for her performance in Soldier.

Keanu was last seen in the 2025 film Good Fortune, also starring Seth Rogen and Aziz Ansari.