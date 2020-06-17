Keanu Reeves auctions virtual date for charity

Keanu Reeves has auctioned a 15-minute virtual date for charity. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Keanu Reeves has auctioned a 15-minute virtual date for charity. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Going on a date with Keanu Reeves is now possible as the actor has teamed up with Camp Rainbow Gold for a charity auction. The John Wick actor will spend 15 minutes on a Zoom call with the highest bidder.

The description on the auction website reads, “Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

The bid started at $10,000, and as of June 17, it is already up to $16,600. The bid closes on June 22. Camp Rainbow Gold is a children’s cancer organization, and the proceeds of this charity event will go towards the cause.

On the film front, Keanu Reeves will next be seen in Bill & Ted Face the Music and The Matrix 4. Matrix 4 was earlier scheduled to release in May 2021, but due to the coronavirus-induced halt in production, the film will now release in April 2022.

Reeves recently spoke to Empire magazine about returning to the Matrix franchise and said, “Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That’s the only reason to do it. To work with her again is just amazing. It’s been really special, and the story has, I think, some meaningful things to say, and that we can take some nourishment from.”

