Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter confirm Bill and Ted 3

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment of their Bill and Ted franchise.

Actors Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have officially announced that they are coming back for the third installment of their Bill & Ted franchise.

In a video, shared by production banner Orion Pictures, the two actors said that the much-awaited film will start shooting this summer. They also expressed their gratitude to fans who have stood by them for years.

The threequel has been titled “Bill and Ted Face the Music” and it will release in the US on August 21, 2020.

The official plotline of the film reads, “The stakes are higher than ever for William ‘Bill’ S Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore ‘Ted’ Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfil their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe.”

Original creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon have penned the script, with Dean Parisot coming on board as the director.

Filmmaker Steven Soderbergh will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside R Scott Reid, John Ryan Jr, Scott Fischer and John Santilli.

The first two installments in the franchise were — “Bill & Teds Excellent Adventure” (1989) and “Bill & Teds Bogus Journey” (1991).

