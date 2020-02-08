Kayla Ewell to play DC villain Nocturna in Batwoman

Nocturna was introduced in the DC Comics in 2011 as a vampire and one of Batwoman’s villains. (Photo: Kayla Ewell/Instagram) Nocturna was introduced in the DC Comics in 2011 as a vampire and one of Batwoman’s villains. (Photo: Kayla Ewell/Instagram)

Vampire Diaries star Kayla Ewell will once again play a vampire on screen in The CW’s Batwoman series.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Ewell will essay the role of vampiric DC Comics villain Nocturna in the superhero drama’s 13th episode titled Drink Me.

Nocturna made its debut in the DC comics in the ’80s as a thief who had pale skin and light sensitivity after an accident and eventually became one of Bruce Wayne’s (Batman) love interests.

The character was introduced in the DC Comics in 2011 as a vampire and one of Batwoman’s villains.

Batwoman features Ruby Rose as the titular superhero.

