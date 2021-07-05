Katy Perry spends quality time with Orlando Bloom in Turkey: ‘Infinity and beyond’

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom are spending some quality time together in Turkey. On Sunday, Katy shared a glimpse of her vacation.

The singer posted two pictures on Instagram with a caption that read, “Infinity and beyond.” While one photo has Perry and Bloom posing together at the edge of an infinity pool, the other picture shows the couple sharing a kiss.

Katy Perry’s post received many reactions from her friends and fans. One of her fans reminded the singer that she has come to Turkey after 12 years, while another fan’s comment read, “enchanting and beautiful.”

A peek at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s vacation in Turkey. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram) A peek at Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s vacation in Turkey. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

Here’s an adorable photo of the couple. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram) Here’s an adorable photo of the couple. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

Last week, Orlando Bloom shared another sweet picture. The photo featured the actor with fiancée Katy Perry and his 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher. In the picture, Bloom is seen walking hand-in-hand with Perry and his son. “Family Love,” the caption of the photo read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orlando Bloom (@orlandobloom)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, who got engaged in 2019, welcomed their daughter Daisy Dove Bloom in August last year. On Father’s Day this year, Perry posted an adorable video of Bloom, which seemed to be recorded at the hospital shortly before their daughter’s birth.

Sharing the video, Perry called Bloom “the giver of my greatest gift.” “happy first Father’s Day to to the healer of my heart and the giver of my greatest gift 🌼🕊… I love you WHOLE world,” the caption read.