Katy Perry dismisses sexual assault allegations by Ruby Rose, says they are ‘dangerous, reckless lies’

Hours after Ruby Rose, best known for popular shows like Orange is the New Black and Batgirl, accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, the singer’s representative has dismissed the actor’s claims. Rose, who had detailed the graphic episode of getting sexually assaulted by Perry at a nightclub, confessed it took her 20 years to gather the courage to open up on her trauma.

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies,” said the statement issued by Perry’s representative. “Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” the statement added.

Rose made her allegations public on social media by commenting on a post that reflected Perry’s remarks on fellow popstar Justin Bieber’s historic set at Coachella. The act, in which Bieber even began scrolling his YouTube feed, had fans confused, but Perry weighed in on that move in jest, stating, “Thank god he has Premium. I don’t wanna see no ads.”

Ruby Rose’s accusations against Katy Perry

Rose commented on that post and wrote, “Katy Perry sexual assaulted me at spice market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a sh*t what she thinks.” A social media user, surprised by Rose’s claims, asked her for details. Rose then recalled the incident in detail. “She didn’t kiss me. She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her,” wrote Rose.

But the actor chose to turn it into a “funny drunk story” instead of a sexual assault allegation because “I didn’t know how else to handle it”. “Later, she agreed to help me get my US visa. So I kept it a secret. But I DID tell y’all she wasn’t a good person,” the Australian actor told another social media user.

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Rose, who was in her 20s then, is 40 now. “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me,” she wrote further. She also added that she’s not interested in pursuing the case legally by filing a report now. “You don’t need people to believe you, you just need to get it out of your poor body, before it gives you cancer,” stated Rose.

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Perry, who broke up with actor Orlando Bloom last year, is now dating former Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Disclaimer: This report contains distressing details regarding allegations of sexual assault and trauma. The claims mentioned have been sourced from social media and have not been independently verified; the views expressed are those of the individuals involved and do not constitute professional or legal judgment. If you or someone you know has been affected by similar issues, please consider reaching out to a professional counselor or a dedicated support group for guidance.

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