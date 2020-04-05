Follow Us:
Sunday, April 05, 2020
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom expecting a girl

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom were also set to have a summer wedding, which was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | Published: April 5, 2020 1:32:04 pm
Katy Perry Orlando Bloom Katy Perry and Orland Bloom are expecting their first child together. (Photo: Katy Perry/Instagram)

Singer Katy Perry, who is expecting her first child with actor Orlando Bloom, has revealed that they are set to welcome a baby girl.

The 35-year-old singer shared the news on Instagram on Friday.

“It’s a girl,” Perry captioned a picture of Bloom, 43, with his face covered in pink icing. It included Beyonce’s all-time hit “Girls Run the World” in the post.

View this post on Instagram

💕 it’s a girl 💕

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The “Firework” hitmaker, who opened the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in Melbourne last month, had earlier her wish of giving birth to a girl.

“I hope it’s a girl,” Perry had told the crowd of over 80,000 at the post game performance while singing her hit “Wide Awake”.

Bloom already shares nine-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

Perry is due sometime in summer.

The couple was also set to have a summer wedding, which was delayed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

