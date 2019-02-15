Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are engaged

Singer Katy Perry and actor Orlando Bloom got engaged on Valentine’s Day. Perry, 34, and Bloom, 42, shared the news on their Instagram.

Perry posted a close-up image of the pair surrounded by heart-shaped balloons as she showed off her flower-shaped diamond ring, which features a colourful pink jewel in the centre, reported People magazine.

“Full bloom,” she captioned the picture in an apparent play on her fiancé’s last name.

Bloom shared the same image and captioned it, “Lifetimes”. It would be a second marriage for both Bloom and Perry, who started dating in 2016. Bloom was previously married to supermodel Miranda Kerr and they share a son together while Perry was married to British comedian Russell Brand for two years.

Bloom earlier shared a quote on his Instagram profile, writing, “A shallow person will have only shallow relationships. Real love is not one person clinging to another , it can only be fostered between two strong people secure in their individuality. Antoine de Saint- Exupery, author of The Little Prince wrote in a work called Wind, Sand and Stars, ‘Love is not two people gazing at each other, but two people looking ahead together in the same direction.”

He captioned the post, “Wisdom for Modern Life by Daisaku Ikeda,” he wrote. “February 14, 2019 ❤️got nothin but love for ya’ll ❤️.”