Katie Holmes’ The Secret: Dare to Dream to hit Indian screens on November 27

The Secret: Dare to Dream stars Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O'Connell, and Celia Weston. (Photo: Roadside Attractions/Gravitas Ventures)

The Secret: Dare to Dream, based on Rhonda Byrne’s famous self-help book The Secret, will be released in India by PVR Pictures on November 27. The Andy Tennant directorial stars Katie Holmes, Josh Lucas, Jerry O’Connell, and Celia Weston.

The film is about a young widow Miranda (Holmes) with three children who is struggling to make ends meet. She meets a man called Bray (Lucas) who changes her and her family’s life for the better. But why is he being such a good samaritan?

The book does not have a plot per se, so we can assume the movie will adapt its themes. The book has the law of attraction at its centre, which claims that thoughts can affect a person’s circumstances. For instance, positive thinking (optimism in other words) can change your life for the better.

The Secret: Dare to Dream has not pleased critics. It holds a dismal rating of 28 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus reads, “For those who Dare to Dream of a worthy dramatic adaptation of The Secret, this sodden romance will prove a disappointment too painful to visualize.”

