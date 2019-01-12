Katherine Waterston is clueless about Alien Covenant sequel

Actor Katherine Waterston says she has no idea whether she will be back for the sequel of Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant.

Advertising

In an interview with The Playlist, the Fantastic Beast and Where to Find Them star said she had no talks with Scott regarding the follow-up to the 2017 feature.

“I don’t live in Hollywood, and I’m always usually the last person to know even what’s going on in my own career. So, (I’m) probably not the best person to ask,” Waterston said.

“But I did get some sense of where they thought they might like to take it when we were shooting Covenant,’ and it sounded really interesting,” she added.

The 38-year-old actor, however, made it clear that she would be “absolutely game” for more “Alien” films.

“But that’s all I know. I’m sure they’ve changed their minds anyway. And there’s been probably loads of different ideas going around and everything. But just in case I spoil something by talking about it, I wouldn’t dare,” she added.

Alien: Covenant and its predecessor Prometheus are part of Scott’s prequel trilogy to his 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien. Both the films featured Michael Fassbender in the lead.

Advertising

The third part of the prequel series has been reportedly titled Alien: Awakening but there is no production date assigned to the project currently.