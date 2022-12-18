Kate Winslet breaks her silence on Titanic door controversy, doesn’t think Jack would have survived: ‘That’s not sustainable…’

Acclaimed filmmaker James Cameron hasn’t had a moment of peace since his 1997 blockbuster Titanic. While the film became one of the highest-grossing Hollywood films ever, the audience still continue to debate over its heartbreaking conclusion. At the end of the film, Leonardo DiCaprio’s Jack and Kate Winslet’s Rose find a floating raft after the ship’s fatal crash into the iceberg. However, only Rose could fit on it as the raft was unstable when Jack tried to get on board. Hence, he froze to death in the chilling waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

In an interview with Happy Sad Podcast host Josh Horowitz, Kate, who starred in Cameron’s latest Avatar: The Way of Water, decided to share her opinions on the debate too. The host showed her the video of Leonardo in which she was asked the same question; however, she decided to avoid it by saying, “No comment,” with a smile. Kate’s initial reply to that video was, “I don’t f***ing know.” She mentioned that she personally thinks that if two adults are put on a stand-up paddle board, it becomes unstable. Kate added that she doubted they would have survived if they had both gotten onto that door. She said, “That would not have been a sustainable idea.”

Kate concluded by saying that “yes,” Jack could have fit on that door plank in the climax scene, but it would not have stayed afloat.

James Cameron had told the newspaper The Toronto Sun that they actually conducted a scientific study on the matter. “We have done a scientific study to put this whole thing to rest and drive a stake through its heart once and for all. We have since done a thorough forensic analysis with a hypothermia expert who reproduced the raft from the movie and we’re going to do a little special on it that comes out in February,” he had said.

The special’s February release coincides with a 4K restoration of “Titanic”, scheduled to hit the screens on Valentine’s Day weekend 2023. According to Cameron, they took two stunt people who were the same body mass of Kate and Leonardo to help with the study. “We put sensors all over them and inside them and we put them in ice water and we tested to see whether they could have survived through a variety of methods and the answer was, there was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive,” he had said.