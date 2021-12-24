Kate Winslet reveals Leonardo DiCaprio was miserable during Titanic shoot: ‘It wasn’t pleasant for any of us’

Old friends Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio had a tearful reunion after three years recently, at least on Kate’s part. She recalled meeting her long-time friend in Los Angeles while speaking to The Guardian.

Kate told the publication that she could not control her tears during the tête-à-tête.

“I couldn’t stop crying. I’ve known him for half my life! It’s not as if I’ve found myself in New York or he’s been in London and there’s been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven’t been able to leave our countries.”

She also said that like so many people globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has ensured that friends and even family members living in different cities or countries were unable to meet each other as the governments around the world imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“Like so many friendships globally, we’ve missed each other because of Covid. He’s my friend, my really close friend. We’re bonded for life,” she added.

Kate and Leo worked for the first time with each other on James Cameron’s iconic romance disaster film Titanic. The long filming process and the amount of critical, audience and awards attention it received made sure that the both the actors spent a lot of time together. They later worked together in Sam Mendes’ 2008 film Revolutionary Road as well.

Talking about Titanic, she said, “I turned 21 on that shoot, and Leo turned 22.” She also recalled how DiCaprio was miserable during the production of Titanic. “I remember that he was! It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together. Though he had way more days off than I ever did. I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it. I didn’t feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!”

Kate was last seen in HBO mystery series Mare of Easttown. The show got her an Emmy, her second, in the Outstanding Lead Actress category. She is reteaming with Cameron for sequels to his sci-fi film Avatar.

DiCaprio’s last project was Adam McKay’s satire film Don’t Look Up. He will next be seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon.