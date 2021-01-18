Kate Winslet reveals her father has received Covid-19 vaccine

Kate Winslet was speaking on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood star Kate Winslet has revealed that her father Roger John Winslet has received his first vaccine against Covid-19. Winslet appeared on the WTF with Marc Maron Podcast and said that it comes as a huge relief to her that her father, 81, got vaccinated.

“He’s had his first dose. We will all just have to wait our turn,” she added.

Vaccination drives have begun in many countries around the world.

The Titanic actor was last seen in Francis Lee’s romantic drama Ammonite opposite Saoirse Ronan. The movie was inspired by the real-life love story of British palaeontologist Mary Anning (Winslet) and a married geologist Charlotte Murchison (Ronan).

The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival. It hit theatres in the US on November 13 last year and in Australia on January 14 this year. In the United Kingdom, it will see the light of the day on March 26, 2021.

There is no word on its India release yet.

Winslet has also reteamed up with Titanic director James Cameron in Avatar 2, a sequel to his 2009 sci-fi film Avatar, which is scheduled to be released in 2022.