scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

Kate Winslet on her character Ronal in Avatar The Way of Water: ‘She is a very agile, capable, interesting and strong woman’

Also starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang among others, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in cinemas on December 16.

kate winsletKate Winslet stars in Avatar: The Way of Water. (Photo: Reuters)

Hollywood star Kate Winslet will soon be seen in James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water. Recently, the actor got chatting about the film and her character that will be introduced in it.

Kate plays Ronal, a pregnant woman and a matriarch of the water tribe, in Avatar 2.

Speaking about Ronal, the Oscar-winner told Good Morning America, “She is the female leader. Goddess of the water tribe, who the Sully family run to for sanctuary. She is a matriarch, so Ronal and Neytiri come up against each other because you know you can’t have two matriarchs. My character is also pregnant. She is a very agile, capable, interesting, and strong woman.”

Kate Winslet also spoke about holding her breath for seven minutes underwater and advised listeners to not try it at home.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft casePremium
How a private firm came to be at the centre of Bengaluru data theft case
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in RajasthanPremium
Amid show of unity, signs of discord dot Rahul yatra route in Rajasthan
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global SouthPremium
India’s G20 Presidency: Championing the Global South
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...Premium
Delhi Confidential: When PM Modi asked Andhra CM Jagan about the detentio...
Also Read |Avatar: The Way of Water new trailer takes fans deep into visually stunning Pandora. Watch

Kate Winslet and James Cameron reunited for Avatar: The Way of Water after over two decades of first working together in the gigantic hit Titanic, which catapulted her to instant stardom.

Also starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang among others, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in cinemas on December 16.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-12-2022 at 05:37:04 pm
Next Story

Virgil Van Dijk is one-up over Lionel Messi but still rates him best

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Allu Arjun
Allu Arjun visits Russia to promote Pushpa: The Rise
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close