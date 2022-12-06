Kate Winslet on her character Ronal in Avatar The Way of Water: ‘She is a very agile, capable, interesting and strong woman’

Hollywood star Kate Winslet will soon be seen in James Cameron‘s Avatar: The Way of Water. Recently, the actor got chatting about the film and her character that will be introduced in it.

Kate plays Ronal, a pregnant woman and a matriarch of the water tribe, in Avatar 2.

Speaking about Ronal, the Oscar-winner told Good Morning America, “She is the female leader. Goddess of the water tribe, who the Sully family run to for sanctuary. She is a matriarch, so Ronal and Neytiri come up against each other because you know you can’t have two matriarchs. My character is also pregnant. She is a very agile, capable, interesting, and strong woman.”

Kate Winslet also spoke about holding her breath for seven minutes underwater and advised listeners to not try it at home.

Kate Winslet and James Cameron reunited for Avatar: The Way of Water after over two decades of first working together in the gigantic hit Titanic, which catapulted her to instant stardom.

Also starring Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Stephen Lang among others, Avatar: The Way of Water releases in cinemas on December 16.