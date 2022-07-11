scorecardresearch
Kate Mara, Jamie Bell expecting second child

Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019.

By: PTI | Los Angeles |
July 11, 2022 11:38:56 am
Kate Mara and Jamie BellKate Mara and Jamie Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film Fantastic Four. (Photo: katemara/Instagram)

Actor couple Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are set to welcome their second child. Mara, 39, made the announcement in an Instagram post on Sunday. “There are three of us in this pic,” the House of Cards star captioned a photograph of herself and Bell, 36, holding hands.

 

Mara and The Rocketman actor are already parents to a daughter, who was born in 2019. The couple has kept her name private.

Bell is also a father to son with former wife and Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood.

Mara and Bell started dating after meeting on the set of their 2015 film Fantastic Four. They got engaged in 2017 and married six months later in an intimate ceremony.

