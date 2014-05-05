Kate Hudson wants to marry soon

Kate Hudson says she would like to marry her singer fiance Matt Bellamy soon.

Hollywood star Kate Hudson says she would like to marry her singer fiance Matt Bellamy soon but insists that the couple are yet make wedding plans.

The 35-year-old actress said even though there are no wedding plans at the moment, the pair wants to get hitched in near future, reported E!Online.

“We still don’t have any plans to get married, but eventually we will… Probably sooner rather than later,” recently she said in an interview.

However, the blonde beauty, who has 10-year-old son Ryder from her marriage to Chris Robinson and two-year-old son Bingham with Bellamy, had earlier revealed that the couple were too busy to plan their big day.

‘Something Borrowed’ star’s relationship of fours years with the Muse frontman was recently hit with split rumours.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App