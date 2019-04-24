Kate Beckinsale to star in action-comedy Jolt

Kate Beckinsale will be starring in Jolt, billed as a female-driven action-comedy.

Advertising

According to Deadline, Tanya Wexler of Hysteria fame will direct the Millennium Media film.

The film revolves around Lindy, a no-nonsense bouncer with anger-management problems that she controls with the help of an electrode-lined vest she uses to shock herself back to normalcy whenever she gets homicidal.

After the first man she’s ever fallen for is murdered, she goes on a revenge-fuelled rampage to find the killer while the cops pursue her as their chief suspect.

Advertising

Made in Berlin scribe Scott Wascha has penned the script.

David Bernardi and Les Weldon will produce on behalf of Millennium Media. Sherryl Clark will also produce. Executive producers are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short, Boaz Davidson, Jeffrey Greenstein and Jonathan Yunger of Millennium Media.

Production is due to begin in July in the UK and Sofia, Bulgaria.

It will be The Expendables outfit Millennium’s first film with a female lead, director and producer.