Karan Johar reacts as Jennifer Aniston wears Manish Malhotra lehenga in Murder Mystery 2 trailer. See here

The trailer for Murder Mystery 2 revealed another entry in a new wave of exotic comedic murder mysteries, but what caught local fans’ attention was a lehenga worn by star Jennifer Aniston. The Friends actor returns alongside Adam Sandler in the sequel to 2019’s hit first film, which itself arrived in the same year as Knives Out.

The trailer, which was released on Monday, laid out the film’s premise. Aniston and Sandler’s married middle-aged characters Audrey and Nick Spitz are invited to the wedding of the Maharaja from the first movie. But when the Maharaja goes missing (presumed dead) the Spitzs find themselves in the middle of another mystery that they take upon themselves to solve.

In several shots glimpsed in the trailer, Aniston’s character is wearing a shimmery lehenga, designed by Manish Malhotra. Reacting to Netflix India’s Instagram post sharing the trailer, filmmaker Karan Johar commented, “Go Manish!!!!! It’s your lehenga !!!!” Several others took to Twitter to react to the unexpected collab. “Jennifer Aniston x Manish Malhotra was not the combo I was expecting to see today,” one person tweeted. “Jen Aniston in Manish Malhotra!!” another fan tweeted. The designer himself reposted several stories about his lehenga being featured in the movie.

Manish Malhotra and Karan Johar go back a long way, with the designer having created costumes for several of Karan’s movies. The filmmaker is currently prepping for the release of his new rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features costumes by Manish.

The first Murder Mystery received mixed reviews, but went on to draw large viewership figures for Netflix. The sequel was shot in Hawaii, and also features Adeel Akhtar, Danny Boon, Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, and Jodie Turner-Smith. The film will be released on March 31.