Kapil Sharma on voicing Red in The Angry Birds Movie 2: Knowing my history, you would agree I am Red

Kapil Sharma is all set to voice the hot-headed bird Red in The Angry Birds Movie 2 and for the comedian, there’s no other character who suits his personality more than Red.

The Angry Birds Movie 2, a sequel to the hit animated comedy The Angry Birds Movie, is releasing in theaters on August 23. To attract the Hindi audience, Sony Pictures Entertainment India has roped in Kapil as the comedian-actor enjoys a dedicated fan following in the country.

Talking about how well he could relate to the animated character, Kapil said in a statement, “He (Red) is the hero but, at times, he gets entangled in tough situations. Knowing my history, you would agree I am Red.”

Pointing out the difference between voicing a character in the West and in India, the 38-year-old comedian added, “In the West, artistes first voice for their characters and based on that, the film is shot using graphics. But over here, we have to talk according to the graphics.”

Kapil, apart from hosting his comedy show on television, has also acted in films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi. Both the films had his character reflecting his own personality at one point or the other. But with The Angry Birds Movie 2, the comedian assures the audience that they will not get to see him in Red. “The producers (Sony Pictures Entertainment India) expected me to scale up the humour and I have but it is very situational. In fact, there are times when the character’s anger will make people laugh. Though I will be voicing the character, they won’t see me in it,” he asserted.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 will release in India in Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu.