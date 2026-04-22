Kanye West to perform in Delhi on May 23: Here are all the details of his debut concert

Kanye West Delhi Concert in May: Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, had announced his first-ever concert in India and was set to perform in the country in March. However, due to the US-Iran conflict, the rapper decided to postpone this performance in India. Now, Kanye has taken to his Instagram Story to reveal the exact date and venue of his concert in India.

Ye’s concert is scheduled for May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This will be the only concert by the rapper in the country. Confirming the same, his post read, “Ye live in India New Delhi, 23 May 2026, 8PM, only performance in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. yeliveindia.com.”