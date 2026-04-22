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Kanye West to perform in Delhi on May 23: Here are all the details of his debut concert
Kanye West Delhi Concert in May: Ye was supposed to perform in India on March 29, but his concert was postponed due to the US-Iran conflict. he will now perform on May 23.
Kanye West Delhi Concert in May: Kanye West, who now goes by the name Ye, had announced his first-ever concert in India and was set to perform in the country in March. However, due to the US-Iran conflict, the rapper decided to postpone this performance in India. Now, Kanye has taken to his Instagram Story to reveal the exact date and venue of his concert in India.
Ye’s concert is scheduled for May 23, 2026, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. This will be the only concert by the rapper in the country. Confirming the same, his post read, “Ye live in India New Delhi, 23 May 2026, 8PM, only performance in India. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. yeliveindia.com.”
Kanye West is facing problems with his other scheduled concerts in different countries. According to The Guardian, his concerts in Poland and Switzerland have been cancelled. This comes as a growing number of European countries have stopped or postponed Ye’s performances amid a furore over his past anti-semitic comments.
Kanye West concert date in India
Earlier, Ye was supposed to perform in India at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29 at 8 pm, but his concert was postponed. The organisers had issued a statement saying, “Due to the prevailing geopolitical situation and regional tensions, the Ye show in New Delhi will now be rescheduled to 23 May, 2026.”
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Kanye West concert venue in India
The concert will take place at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi. Earlier, the concert organisers had also spoken about the magnitude of Kanye’s concert and what the audience can expect. They said, “expect expansive staging, cinematic large-format visuals, precision engineered acoustics, and a career-spanning setlist that moves seamlessly from early era-defining anthems to contemporary classics, which has been conceived as an experience”.
“We wanted this show to feel monumental and it is. One night. One performance. The first time ever. We’re making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen,” said promoter Aman, founder of White Fox.
Kanye West concert tickets in India, ticket prices
The tickets for Ye’s concert are available exclusively on the District by Zomato app. Their prices range from Rs 7,500 to Rs 30,000, with categories including Gold, Platinum, Super Fan Zone, and Lounge seats.
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