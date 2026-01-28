Kanye West responds as internet questions his apology amid new album release: ‘Not to revive my commerciality’

Apart from all his musical accolades and achievements, rapper-producer Kanye West is known for making the news for his antics, remarks and sometimes even body of work. Earlier this week he caught everyone’s attention after talking out an apology in the Wall Street Journal, where he expressed remorse for his statement regarding the Jewish community. Now the internet has questioned the timing of this apology, with Kanye’s new album Bully set to release on January 30.

While the timing does seem extremely convenient, Kanye has denied any connection between the two events. During an interview with Vanity Fair, the rapper was asked about the same, and he replied by pointing out his streaming numbers. He said, “It’s my understanding that I was in the top 10 most listened-to artists overall in the U.S. on Spotify in 2025, and last week and most days as well.”