Kanye West ‘regrets’ anti-semite statements; says unrecognisable because of bipolar disorder: ‘I love Jewish people’

Rapper-producer Kanye West has made the news yet again, and this time it’s not for berating anyone. The Grammy Award-winning rapper has been under the gun for his past remarks about Jewish people, his songs that seem to glorify Hitler, and his abusive rants on social media. Now, he has taken out a full-page ad in the Wall Street Journal, apologising for his anti-Semitic remarks, and has even cited reasons behind his social media outbursts.

The rapper, who lost the Adidas collaboration due to his comments, wrote in the ad that he regrets the statements he made about Jews. He wrote, “I am not a Nazi or an antisemite. I love Jewish people. … I regret and am deeply mortified by my actions in that state and am committed to accountability, treatment and meaningful change.” He continued and revealed that a car accident in 2002 left the frontal lobe of his brain damaged. Kanye revealed that this caused him to develop bipolar disorder.