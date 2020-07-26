Kanye West apologises to Kim Kardashian for sharing private matters in public

“Thank you for always being there for me,” Kanye West wrote about his wife Kim Kardashian. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo) “Thank you for always being there for me,” Kanye West wrote about his wife Kim Kardashian. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo)

Rapper Kanye West has apologised to his wife and reality TV star Kim Kardashian for sharing matters during a campaign rally and on social media sites that he says should have remained private.

Kanye West wrote on Twitter, “I would like to apologize to my wife Kim for going public with something that was a private matter. I did not cover her like she has covered me. To Kim I want to say I know I hurt you. Please forgive me. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Earlier Kardashian had appealed for compassion and empathy for her husband due to his struggle with bi-polar disorder. On Instagram stories she had written that Kanye is “a brilliant but complicated person who on top of the pressures of being an artist and a black man, who experienced the painful loss of his mother, has to deal with the pressure and isolation that is heightened by his bi-polar disorder. Those who are close with Kanye know his heart and understand his words some times do not align with his intentions.”

She added, “We as a society talk about giving grace to the issue of mental health as a whole, however we should also give it to the individuals who are living with it in times when they need it most. I kindly ask that the media and public give us the compassion and empathy that is needed so that we can get through this. Thank you for those who have expressed concern for Kanye’s well being and for your understanding.”

Only July 4, Kanye had announced on Twitter that he will run for the office of US President in 2020 elections. His behaviour during his first presidential campaign rally (he broke down in tears and revealed to the crowd that his father wanted to abort him) had raised concerns about his mental health.

