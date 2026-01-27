Kangana Ranaut supports ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham amid family drama with son Brooklyn, a French knighthood and a Spice Girl reunion

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a fun throwback video of Victoria Beckham and voiced her support for the designer.

google-preferred-btn
Kangana Ranaut and Victoria BeckhamKangana Ranaut sides with Victoria Beckham amid the ongoing Beckham family drama.

Singer-designer Victoria Beckham and family are currently going through a rough patch. Her son Brooklyn Beckham has cut off all ties with the family and has accused her and father David Beckham of undermining their marriage with actor Nicola Peltz. Amid all this, Victoria has just received support from the most surprising quarter. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and voiced her support for Victoria and how no amount of drama can make her “hate” Victoria.

Kangana shared an old throwback video of Victoria from a 2009 show, Victoria Beckham: Coming to America. Having shifted to Los Angeles, Victoria had to get a driver’s license, and she turned the simple task of getting her license picture into a photoshoot. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Look, no saas-bahu drama is going to make me hate Victoria Beckham. She is so camp, come on… The person who can think getting a picture for a driving licence is a photoshoot is a real queen.”

Kangana Ranaut (Photo: Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram Stories)

ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ says Victoria’s dance with son made everyone ‘awkward’, Nicola left the room ‘crying her eyes out’

In the video shared, Victoria could be seen at a local DMV, putting on makeup before the photo was taken. She posed as if posing for a magazine cover and even requested the DMV officer to retake the picture because her hair “looked flat”.

Victoria reunites with family and the Spice Girls.

Before making it big as a fashion designer, Victoria was part of the iconic girl group Spice Girls. Since the whole controversy with her son, Victoria was finally seen out in the world when she decided to reunite with her former bandmates. Victoria met with Melanie C and Geri Halliwell to celebrate Emma Bunton’s birthday. Victoria posted a picture with them and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, Emma Bunton. I love you girls so much, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C. David commented on the picture and wrote, “This made me happy. I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

In other news, Victoria was just honoured by the French Ministry of Culture and was named the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). Her other children, including Cruz, Romeo and Harper, were all present for the ceremony, along with David. Cruz and Romeo were accompanied by their partners, Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull, respectively.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

Cruz and Jackie’s relationship has also raised some eyebrows, due to Jackie being 10 years older than the 20-year-old Cruz.

Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
Poet Prasoon Joshi once wrote anti-establishment anthems; is now the establishment himself
rang de basanti at 20
Sanjay Mishra quit Bollywood to wash dishes at Rishikesh dhaba
Sanjay Mishra
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
trump de-dollarisation
How Trump is driving de-dollarisation, and contributing to the gold surge
Adani
Adani lawyers seek time until January 30 to update US court on talks with SEC
The Madras High Court has set aside the January 9 single-judge order directing the CBFC to give a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay's Jana Nayagan.
What Vijay's Jana Nayagan has at stake as HC sets aside order: Rs 500 cr budget, Toxic release and Tamil Nadu elections
Archana Puran Singh and Parmeet Sethi's relationship started as a one-night stand.
'I did C-grade, cheap films to keep home running': Archana says she 'resented' supporting husband Parmeet
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor is a UAE businessman and serves as the chairman of Al Habtoor Group and Dubai National Insurance and Reinsurance Company
UAE businessman announces Rs 12 lakh marriage grant to employees, double if couples have kids within 2 years
baby elephant momo's birthday in Assam
Cake, fruits, plenty of love: Man’s sweet ‘birthday party’ for baby elephant in Assam goes viral; watch
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
As the conversations from Davos recede, one principle remains clear: Progress is sustained not by momentary alignment, but by institutions that are designed to endure.
Smriti Irani writes: Don’t bash Davos. Some things work, like this alliance for women
India EU
How geo-economic shifts revived India–EU trade talks and nudged it across the finish line
jumping
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Must Read
India vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Score, U19 World Cup Super 6 Match: Suryavanshi, Mhatre look to get IND off to flying start
India vs Zimbabwe, Under 19 World Cup Super 6 Live Updates: India were off to a flying start thanks to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
The Ishan Kishan effect: How early intent is powering India’s powerplays against New Zealand
Ishan Kishan effect India powerplay
IND vs NZ | The Jasprit Bumrah effect: India's ultimate trump card at T20 World Cup
Jasprit Bumrah India T20 World Cup
Amazon set for biggest layoffs in company history: Will Indian offices be impacted?
Amazon offices in India may be impacted as the company prepares its largest round of corporate layoffs, expected to begin this week. (Image Source: Reuters)
From Samsung to Honor, smartphone launches to watch out for in 2026
The Honor Robot Phone with its gimbal camera is expected to steal the spotlight in the coming months.
Microsoft Paint now lets users generate colouring pages with simple prompts
Beyond AI image generation, Paint is also gaining a more practical improvement. A new fill tolerance slider gives users finer control over how the Fill tool works. (Image: Microsoft)
This is what happens to the body if you jump 50 times every morning for a week
jumping
Advertisement
Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement