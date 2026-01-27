Kangana Ranaut supports ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham amid family drama with son Brooklyn, a French knighthood and a Spice Girl reunion

Singer-designer Victoria Beckham and family are currently going through a rough patch. Her son Brooklyn Beckham has cut off all ties with the family and has accused her and father David Beckham of undermining their marriage with actor Nicola Peltz. Amid all this, Victoria has just received support from the most surprising quarter. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and voiced her support for Victoria and how no amount of drama can make her “hate” Victoria.

Kangana shared an old throwback video of Victoria from a 2009 show, Victoria Beckham: Coming to America. Having shifted to Los Angeles, Victoria had to get a driver’s license, and she turned the simple task of getting her license picture into a photoshoot. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Look, no saas-bahu drama is going to make me hate Victoria Beckham. She is so camp, come on… The person who can think getting a picture for a driving licence is a photoshoot is a real queen.”