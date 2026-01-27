Click for more updates and latest Hollywood News along with Bollywood and Entertainment updates. Also get latest news and top headlines from India and around the World at The Indian Express.
Kangana Ranaut supports ‘real queen’ Victoria Beckham amid family drama with son Brooklyn, a French knighthood and a Spice Girl reunion
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut shared a fun throwback video of Victoria Beckham and voiced her support for the designer.
Singer-designer Victoria Beckham and family are currently going through a rough patch. Her son Brooklyn Beckham has cut off all ties with the family and has accused her and father David Beckham of undermining their marriage with actor Nicola Peltz. Amid all this, Victoria has just received support from the most surprising quarter. Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories and voiced her support for Victoria and how no amount of drama can make her “hate” Victoria.
Kangana shared an old throwback video of Victoria from a 2009 show, Victoria Beckham: Coming to America. Having shifted to Los Angeles, Victoria had to get a driver’s license, and she turned the simple task of getting her license picture into a photoshoot. Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Look, no saas-bahu drama is going to make me hate Victoria Beckham. She is so camp, come on… The person who can think getting a picture for a driving licence is a photoshoot is a real queen.”
ALSO READ: Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding DJ says Victoria’s dance with son made everyone ‘awkward’, Nicola left the room ‘crying her eyes out’
In the video shared, Victoria could be seen at a local DMV, putting on makeup before the photo was taken. She posed as if posing for a magazine cover and even requested the DMV officer to retake the picture because her hair “looked flat”.
Victoria reunites with family and the Spice Girls.
Before making it big as a fashion designer, Victoria was part of the iconic girl group Spice Girls. Since the whole controversy with her son, Victoria was finally seen out in the world when she decided to reunite with her former bandmates. Victoria met with Melanie C and Geri Halliwell to celebrate Emma Bunton’s birthday. Victoria posted a picture with them and wrote, “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul, Emma Bunton. I love you girls so much, Geri Halliwell and Melanie C. David commented on the picture and wrote, “This made me happy. I can only imagine how the Spice Girls fans feel.”
View this post on Instagram
In other news, Victoria was just honoured by the French Ministry of Culture and was named the Chevalière de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters). Her other children, including Cruz, Romeo and Harper, were all present for the ceremony, along with David. Cruz and Romeo were accompanied by their partners, Jackie Apostel and Kim Turnbull, respectively.
View this post on Instagram
Cruz and Jackie’s relationship has also raised some eyebrows, due to Jackie being 10 years older than the 20-year-old Cruz.
Khalaf Ahmad Al Habtoor, Dubai’s billionaire businessman, is making waves after he announced a Dh50,000 (Rs 12 lakh) grant for Emirati employees of Al Habtoor Group who get married this year. In an X post, Al Habtoor also announced that the financial assistance will double within two years if the couples have kids.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05