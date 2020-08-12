Kamala Harris named Joe Biden’s VP pick: That’s spicy, says Maya Rudolph

Actor Maya Rudolph has popularly 'played' senator Kamala Harris in SNL sketches (Photo: YouTube/AP Images).

After it was announced on Tuesday night that senator Kamala Harris has been chosen by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden as his running mate, Hollywood is abuzz with excitement. A host of stars reacted to the news, including actor Maya Rudolph, who has appeared in various Saturday Night Live (SNL) sketches as the senator.

Rudolph got to know about Kamala Harris’ Vice Presidential Nomination while participating in an Entertainment Weekly panel for this year’s Emmys. Upon hearing about the political development, the actor said, “Oh s**t!”

“I’m as surprised as you are, guys. That’s spicy,” Rudolph added.

Commenting further on whether she would be returning to reprise her role as Kamala Harris on SNL, Maya Rudolph said, “I love going to the show. Any excuse I can get, I love. I just didn’t really anticipate travelling during a pandemic, but if there’s anyone that can work it out I’m sure Lorne Michaels (the creator of SNL) has some sort of invisible helicopter that can get me there.”

Celebrities like Viola Davis, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Chastain, Mindy Kaling, Taylor Swift, Nick Jonas among others also reacted positively to Kamala Harris’ historic nomination.

Priyanka shared a photo of Harris on Instagram and wrote, “This is a historical, transformational, and proud moment for all women. All women of colour, all Black women, and all South Asian women. Congratulations @kamalaharris on becoming the first Black woman and FIRST PERSON of Indian descent to compete on a major U.S. party’s presidential ticket.”

Viola Davis, who recently celebrated her birthday, shared a video of Kamala Harris and captioned it, “Happy birthday to me! Happy birthday to me!! Happy birthday dear Viola!!! I am strapped up!!! #VOTE.”

Nick Jonas tweeted, “Madame Vice President has a nice ring to it! #BidenHarris2020.”

