Kajol to lend voice to Elastigirl for The Incredibles 2 Hindi version

Actor Kajol has lent her voice to the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl, for the Hindi version of Disney. Pixar’s Incredibles 2. “Incredibles 2 brings to us a heartwarming tale of a family that is like us. But yet they are different. There were so many moments in the story that I could relate with and I knew I had to join the fun,” Kajol said.

The sequel picks up right after the 2004 original, with Craig T. Nelson returning as the voice of Bob Parr, Holly Hunter as Elastigirl and Samuel L. Jackson as Frozone. Brad Bird, who voices fashion designer Edna Mode, is back to direct the project.

The sequel again deals with the Parr family attempting to balance having a normal life with their superhero powers.

“I am really excited to be a part of the family of Supers and contribute to this fun feature in my own special way,” added Kajol.

On getting Kajol on board, Bikram Duggal, Head – Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said: “The wonderful stories and lovable characters from Disney. Pixar has always held a special place in the hearts of millions of Indian fans. With Kajol as Helen aka Elastigirl, Incredibles 2 will definitely appeal to newer audiences and families-at-large.”

The first trailer for the upcoming flick was released by Pixar on February 14 this year.

The trailer threw light on the gist of the new film. While Elastigirl is out in the field saving the world, Mr Incredible will be covering the home ground for the family. From helping Dash in his math homework to handling Jack Jack’s superpower fits and asking Edna Mode for advice, much of the trailer focuses on Bob’s frazzled attempts at playing Mr Mom for the kids.

The film is slated to release in India on June 22 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

