Justin Timberlake on Alisha Wainwright controversy: I displayed a strong lapse in judgement

Justin Timberlake has apologised to his wife Jessical Biel in a recent Instagram post

Days after he was photographed holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, Justin Timberlake recently issued a detailed statement on the same and apologised for a ‘strong lapse in judgement’ on his part.

In an Instagram post, Justin wrote, “I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family, I feel it is important to address recent rumours that are hurting the people I love.”

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behaviour. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” the singer added.

Justin Timberlake and actor Jessica Biel tied the knot in 2012 and have a son, Silas.

