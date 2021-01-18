Justin Timberlake confirms welcoming second child with Jessica Biel

scorecardresearch
Justin Timberlake opened up about welcoming his second child with actor-wife Jessica Biel, during his a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

By: PTI | Los Angeles | January 18, 2021 1:56:39 pm
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, The Ellen ShowJustin Timberlake and Jessica Biel welcomed their second child in 2020. (Photo: Justin Timberlake/Instagram)

Singer-actor Justin Timberlake has confirmed that he and wife, actor Jessica Biel, became parents to their second child together in 2020.

During a virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Timberlake also revealed that they have named their baby boy Phineas.

“He’s awesome and so cute. Nobody’s sleeping. But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful,” the 39-year-old singer said.

Timberlake and Biel, 38, got married in 2012, and welcomed their first child, son Silas, in April 2015.

When asked how is the duo dealing with parenting two kids, Timberlake quipped: “We don’t see each other anymore. It’s a lot of fun. I guess the saying goes go from a zone defense to a man-to-man really quickly. It’s great. Silas is super excited.”

“Right now he’s very much liking it. Phin can’t walk yet or chase him down, so we’ll see what happens,” he added.

Singer Lance Bass was the first person to confirm the news of the couple’s second child.

The musician, who is former fellow NSYNC band mate of Timberlake, had shared the news of the baby’s arrival in a September interview with Entertainment Tonight.

