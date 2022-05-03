Justin Lin quit Fast X after ‘major disagreement’ with Vin Diesel, said ‘This movie is not worth my mental health’: Report

Director Justin Lin reportedly quit the 10th film in the Fast & Furious franchise after a series of disagreements with star-producer Vin Diesel. Lin made his decision ‘in the heat of the moment’, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and was concerned about his mental health. Louis Letterier has been hired as his replacement.

Lin, who is credited with having steered the Fast & Furious franchise away from street-level racing origins and transformed it into a global phenomenon, quit after the upcoming 10th film had already begun shooting. Universal Pictures has prioritised second-unit filming in the interim period to minimise delays. The film has a May 19, 2023 release date to meet.

THR reports that Lin and Diesel had a ‘major disagreement’ over script changes on April 23. “Justin finally had enough and said, ‘This movie is not worth my mental health,’” the report quoted a source as saying. Universal, over the next two days, reached a settlement, allowing Lin to quit. On April 26, the director announced his departure, and said in his statement that the decision was amicable.

Universal, in a statement, appeared to deny any fallout between Lin and Diesel. “Any creative differences leading to Justin Lin’s exit were with the studio, not with fellow producers, cast or crew,” a spokesperson said.

This is not the first time that the two-decade-old franchise has experienced a massive setback. Production on the seventh film has been suspended after star Paul Walker died midway through production, and a feud erupted between Diesel and Dwayne Johnson on the sets of the eighth film, which prompted The Rock’s departure from the series.

Lin has directed the third, fourth, fifth, sixth and ninth films in the franchise. Leterrier is best known for the Transporter series, the Clash of the Titans remake, and most recently, for having directed episodes in Netflix’s Lupin series.