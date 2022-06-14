scorecardresearch
Tuesday, June 14, 2022
Justin Lin in talks to direct One Punch Man for Sony

The story of One Punch Man centres on a superhero named Saitama. He has the power to defeat any foe with a single punch, but soon he grows bored and seeks out a bigger challenge.

June 14, 2022
June 14, 2022 3:23:50 pm
Justin LinJustin Lin recently left the Fast and Furious franchise as a director. (Photo: justinlin/Instagram)

Justin Lin, the director behind many Fast and Furious movies, is in talks to direct an adaptation of the popular Japanese project One Punch Man for Sony. Lin recently left the Fast and Furious franchise while the latest movie in the series was still in production.

The story of One Punch Man centres on a superhero named Saitama. He has the power to defeat any foe with a single punch, but soon he grows bored and seeks out a bigger challenge, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Initially, a web comic, the story has now been adapted as an anime and video game and has the potential to become a successful franchise.

Scott Rosenberg and Jeff Pinkner, the duo known for Jumanji: The Next Level and Venom, have worked on the script.

