Justin Bieber’s snap with Will Smith Instagram’s most liked photo

Pop star Justin Bieber’s photograph with Hollywood star Will Smith has registered around 1,496,070 likes on photo-sharing website,Instagram to become the most liked picture of 2013.

The 19-year-old entertainer,who has 12 millions followers on Instagram,is wearing a simple white T-shirt,gold chain and cap in the photograph as he poses with Smith,reported Ace Showbiz.

“Me and uncle Will,” Bieber had captioned the picture,which was uploaded four months ago.

Instagram’s CEO Kevin Systrom said during an appearance on

a show,that there are millions of photos shared every day,but Bieber’s photo with Smith garnered more than 1,496,070 “likes.”

