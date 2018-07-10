Justin Bieber confirms engagement to Hailey Baldwin: I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity

Justin Beiber took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Hailey Baldwin. Justin Beiber took to Instagram to announce his engagement to Hailey Baldwin.

It was recently reported that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin got engaged on a trip to the Bahamas and now Bieber has announced it himself through his Instagram handle. He shared a post of himself with Hailey on the social media site and wrote a wonderful caption alongside.

Justin Bieber’s caption read, “Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment “eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!.”

The caption further read, “It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!”

Justin wrote that the two got engaged on July 7 and completely believes that seven is the number of spiritual perfection.

