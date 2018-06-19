Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly back together

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had reportedly split up but it looks like the duo is back together now. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin had reportedly split up but it looks like the duo is back together now.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin recently indulged in public display of affection in New York. They got up close and personal in a Brooklyn park overlooking the New York City’s East River on Saturday. Later, they crossed the river into lower Manhattan in the evening and kissed some more in Rockefeller Park, reports tmz.com.

The news of this romance comes after a week of non-stop contact between the former exes. The couple spent all of last weekend together in Miami, before coming to New York.

The reports of Justin and Hailey being a couple first started in 2015 but by 2016 it was said that the two had split. But now it looks like the duo has reconnected.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were the ‘it couple’ for a long time. It was even reported earlier this year that the couple might be back together but looks like that isn’t the case. Justin has, on many occasions, expressed his love for Selena. He also said that they both still respect each other immensely.

Justin was also reportedly dating Sofia Richie for a while. It was also said that the singer was in a relationship with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kourtney Kardashian.

(With inputs from IANS)

