Singer Justin Bieber engaged to model Hailey Baldwin: Reports

Pop singer Justin Bieber got engaged to model Hailey Baldwin over the weekend, according to U.S. media reports on Sunday. The couple dated in 2016 but had broken up. Last month, they appeared together publicly, leading to speculation from fans that they had rekindled their romance, CNN reported.

The pair got engaged on Saturday during a trip to the Bahamas, E! News said.

Agents for Bieber, 24, and Baldwin, 21, did not immediately respond to requests for comments. Bieber’s parents put up social media posts that helped spark speculation about the pair. A tweet posted by Baldwin’s father, actor Stephen Baldwin, also seemed to allude to the engagement, saying: “Always pray 4 Gods will !! He is moving in the hearts of JB&HB,” according to CNN. The post is no longer on Baldwin’s Twitter account.

Bieber’s father, Jeremy, posted a photo of his son on Instagram, saying he was “Excited for the next chapter”, while his mother Pattie Mallette expressed her excitement on Twitter.

The romantic status of the Canadian-born pop singer, one of the world’s biggest-selling musical acts, is of acute interest to his fans. Bieber dated singer and actress Selena Gomez off and on for years.

