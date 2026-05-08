Justin Baldoni’s lawyer disputes Blake Lively’s “victory” claim after lawsuit settlement

Blake Lively alleged that Justin Baldoni and his associates retaliated against her after she spoke out publicly.

Attorney Bryan Freedman, representing actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni, has pushed back against claims made by lawyers for actor Blake Lively that the settlement in the legal battle between the It Ends With Us co-stars amounted to a major victory for Lively, according to E! News.

The dispute follows a settlement agreement reached days before the case was scheduled to go to trial.

In a statement issued on May 7, Lively’s attorneys Michael Gottlieb and Esra Hudson described the outcome as a “resounding victory” for the actress.

“This settlement is a resounding victory for Blake Lively,” the attorneys said.

“By agreeing to this settlement, and waiving their right to appeal, Justin Baldoni and every individual defendant now face personal liability for abusing the legal system to silence and intimidate Ms. Lively,” they added.

The lawyers also argued that the settlement undermined previous allegations that Lively had fabricated her accusations.