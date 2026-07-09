Justin Baldoni, his wife recall their ‘trauma’ after legal battle with Blake Lively: ‘We’re healing’

Justin Baldoni became embroiled in a legal dispute in 2024 after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively accused him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Two years after the allegations surfaced, the actor-director and his wife Emily have opened up about the emotional toll the legal battle has taken on them.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared a long video in which he said, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say. Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.” “This feels like the moment. There’s so much to say,” Emily added.