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Justin Baldoni, his wife recall their ‘trauma’ after legal battle with Blake Lively: ‘We’re healing’
In their latest Instagram post, Justin Baldoni and his wife Emily opened up about their legal battle with Blake Lively after her sexual harassment allegations against Baldoni.
Justin Baldoni became embroiled in a legal dispute in 2024 after his It Ends With Us co-star Blake Lively accused him of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Two years after the allegations surfaced, the actor-director and his wife Emily have opened up about the emotional toll the legal battle has taken on them.
Taking to his Instagram handle, Justin shared a long video in which he said, “We have not spoken publicly for the better part of the last two years, and it’s not because we haven’t had anything to say. Because lord knows we have, but it just felt like every time we went to make a video like this, we wanted to speak, something was telling us not to. It just didn’t feel like the right time, and we were talking about it and feeling into it and praying about it.” “This feels like the moment. There’s so much to say,” Emily added.
Talking about the challenges they faced since the controversy surrounding Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s romantic drama It Ends With Us began, Emily Baldoni said, “Doesn’t negate the injustice and the pain that we have also felt in the last few years. We’ve had to wrestle with so many things and try to understand how something like this could even happen, let alone be disguised as a fight for women. There’s been a lot of trauma for us to move through as a family, which also makes it hard to speak.”
ALSO READ | Blake Lively vs Justin Baldoni: Court dismisses sexual harassment claims, cites ‘no substantial connection’, narrows lawsuit
Justin Baldoni further added, “There have been so many painful things spoken into existence over the last couple of years. It created so much noise, and we didn’t want to add to it. We are healing. And if you’ve ever been through something traumatic, you know healing isn’t linear. We’ve had to rethink what really matters. It’s our children, our family, our friends, our community and our faith.”
Hinting towards the settlement between Baldoni and Blake Lively, and saying how they won’t be able to tell everything in one video message, Emily said, “The truth and the facts have spoken for themselves. There’s so much more to say. The time will come. But for now, we are going to focus on continuing the healing and hanging out with our kiddos and enjoying life.”
Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal dispute
Around two years ago, Blake Lively sued Justin Baldoni and others associated with It Ends With Us, accusing Baldoni of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment. Baldoni denied the allegations and responded with a $400 million lawsuit against Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, publicist Leslie Sloane and Sloane’s PR firm. That lawsuit was later dismissed.
More recently, a federal judge dismissed 10 of Lively’s 13 claims, including those alleging sexual harassment, defamation and conspiracy, while allowing a handful of claims to proceed. Baldoni’s $400 million lawsuit against Lively, Reynolds and others was also dismissed. The judge ruled that Lively was entitled to recover attorney’s fees related to defending against the dismissed lawsuit, following which she sought more than $8 million in legal fees and costs.
Disclaimer: This coverage touches upon personal experiences with emotional distress and family trauma following a public dispute. The shared reflections are intended solely for informational and editorial purposes and do not constitute professional guidance or advisory support.
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