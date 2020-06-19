Justice League Snyder Cut’s first teaser features Wonder Woman and Darkseid

The first footage of Justice League Snyder Cut is out ow. The first footage of Justice League Snyder Cut is out ow.

The first footage of Justice League Snyder Cut has been released by HBO Max. The film premieres in 2021 on HBO Max.

The first look features Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman as we hear Jesse Eisenberg’s Darkseid say, “The bell’s already been rung, and they’ve heard it. Out in the dark among the stars. Ding dong. The god is dead.”

Watch the first look of Justice League Snyder Cut here:

The 2017 version of Justice League left fans and critics disappointed, and they have been rallying for Zack Snyder’s version of the film for almost three years now. Snyder had to leave Justice League midway after his daughter passed away, and the directorial duties were passed on to Joss Whedon.

Snyder’s tweet sharing the footage read, “First ever sneak peek at JL. Get ready for more at DC FanDome.” The DC Fandome is a DC virtual fan event that will be launched on August 22 for 24 hours. The event will include announcements of new DC movies, shows and other content.

Justice League Snyder Cut stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as Flash.

