Justice League Snyder cut: Zack Snyder reveals a new version of Jared Leto’s Joker

Zack Snyder has finally debuted his version of the DC villain Joker. In a black-and-white image released by the filmmaker via Vanity Fair, Hollywood star Jared Leto is seen looking deadlier than ever. This avatar of the Joker will be seen in the Snyder Cut of Justice League premiering on HBO Max on March 18.

Donning a hospital gown and gloves, Jared Leto’s Joker is seen looking directly at the camera, as if provoking it to a duel.

Jared Leto as Joker in Justice League Snyder Cut. (Photo: Vanity Fair) Jared Leto as Joker in Justice League Snyder Cut. (Photo: Vanity Fair)

Very few actors get an opportunity to play the same role twice in their lives. The actor was previously seen in a more over-the-top, loud avatar of the Joker in Suicide Squad. Directed by David Ayer, Suicide Squad had failed to impress critics, despite winning favour at the box office.

According to Vanity Fair, Joker will sport a bulletproof vest decorated with law enforcement badges in the upcoming film. “He has tons of badges. Those are his trophies,” director Zack Snyder told the magazine.

Joker will also be seen in a dream sequence as a part of Batman’s psychic vision in the Synder cut.

“The cool thing about the scene is that it’s Joker talking directly to Batman about Batman. It’s Joker analyzing Batman about who he is and what he is. That’s the thing I also felt like fans deserved from the DC Universe. That is to say, the Jared Leto Joker and the Ben Affleck Batman, they never really got together. It seemed uncool to me that we would make it all the way through this incarnation of Batman and Joker without seeing them come together,” concluded the filmmaker.